Brazil art exhibition showcases an Indigenous worldview and poses questions

A photograph by Edgar Correa Kanayrõ, from the Xakriabá Indigenous group in Minas Gerais state, Brazil, part of the exhibition “Véxoa: We know.” Image courtesy of Edgar Correa Kanayrõ. Four clay panthers look at visitors through glass shields. The first two, black, are the guardians of memory. The ones at the back, on pedestals, are jaguars — but they lie in pieces. The artist behind the works is Tamikuã Txihi, a member of the Pataxó Indigenous people. Her works are among the dozens on show in the exhibition Véxoa: We know, which can be seen at the Pinacoteca art museum in São Paulo, Brazil, from Oct. 31 through March 22, 2021. The two broken jaguars were vandalized during a 2019 Indigenous art exhibition in Embu das Artes municipality, São Paulo state. “I chose not to fix them and leave this memory alive instead, knowing that every part of these vandalized panthers reemerges in each Indigenous territory, in each woman’s body, in each body in our community, as a woman, as a mother. We women are part of every people, we are part of hope,” Tamikuã says. The jaguar cubs remain intact: “They can touch our trunk, but our roots are deep. These two young panthers represent the future of our community, our children.” Tamikuã Txihi’s broken jaguars in the work “Áxiná (exna), Apêtxiênã and Krokxí.” Image by Sibélia Zanon. The artists and the exhibition’s curator, Naine Terena, see Indigenous art as a form of activism. For the first time, three…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay