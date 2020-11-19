Building a road to recovery for subtle racism in conservation (commentary)

Contributors/Endorsed by: Colleen Begg (Mozambique/South Africa), Ethel Sharon Sillah (Sierra Leone), Moreangels Mbizah (Zimbabwe), Muyang Achah (Cameroon), Shivani Bhalla (Kenya), Thandiwe Mweetwa (Zambia), Alayne Cotterill (U.K./Kenya/Zambia), Amy Dickman, (U.K./Tanzania) Annsarah Wangui (Kenya), Christine Nyangweso (Kenya), Dominique Gonçalves (Mozambique), Emily Otali (Uganda), Gladys Fayomi (Nigeria), Gloria Mwenge Bitomwa (Democratic Republic of Congo), Joyce Mbataru (Kenya), Joyce Mungure (Tanzania), Mary Wykstra (Kenya/U.S.), Maureen Kinyanjui (Kenya), Pamela Anying (Uganda), Rita Ratsisetraina (Madagascar), Rose Wamalwa (Kenya), Rosebell Abwonji (Kenya), Sandra Owusu-Gyamfi (Ghana), Shamiso Winnet Mupara (Zimbabwe), Stephanie Dolrenry (Kenya), Sylvia Wasige (Kenya), Wabosha Kamattah (Kenya). A Kordofan giraffe in DRC’s Garamba National Park. Photo by Thomas Nicolon for Mongabay. In almost equal measure, discussions and actions around racism in 2020 have been extremely painful, and extremely hopeful. The following scenarios came from a wider discussion around race and privilege that began in February at the Pathways 2020 Human Dimensions Conference held in Nairobi. The group involved in the discussion that’s continued since the conference includes CEOs and leaders of organizations, conservation biologists, ecologists, conservation practitioners, researchers and community conservation managers. Promisingly, in a few short months, people who historically haven’t been staunch allies have spoken up about issues surrounding race and put their support behind the global movement against racism. While we may comprise a vista of Black bodies, the African continent has been the scene of vile racist subjugation for hundreds of years. Most would believe that at least on our own soil in the 21st century it would show up less and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay