Iconic Puerto Rico telescope to be dismantled amid collapse fears

From BBC
The iconic Arecibo radio telescope in Puerto Rico is to be shut down permanently, officials have announced.
A review found that damage to the 305-metre telescope “dish” was at risk of catastrophic collapse, following damage to its support system.
It concluded that the huge structure could not be repaired without posing a potentially deadly risk to construction workers.
The telescope has been a key scientific resource for astronomers for 57 years.
Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the US National Science Foundation (NSF), which funds the telescope, said in a statement: “NSF prioritises the safety of workers, Arecibo Observatory’s staff and visitors, which makes this decision necessary, although unfortunate.”
Engineers had been examining the structure since August when one of its support cables snapped.
The University of Central Florida, which manages the facility, had come up with a solution to stabilise the structure. But on 6 November, another cable broke.
Based on the stresses acting on the second broken cable, engineers concluded that the remaining cables were probably weaker than previously thought.
The NSF reviewed multiple assessments by independent engineering companies and concluded that the telescope structure was “in danger of a catastrophic failure” and its cables may no longer be capable of carrying the loads they were designed to support.
Furthermore, several assessments stated that any attempts at repairs could put workers in life-threatening danger.
Ralph Gaume, director of NSF’s division of astronomical sciences, said: “Until these assessments came in, our question was not if the observatory should be repaired but how. But in the end,