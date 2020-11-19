Plastics an 'unfolding disaster' for US marine life

From BBC
A new decade-long survey of sea animals harmed by plastic rubbish in US waters has revealed data on which animals are being affected by plastic pollution.
Oceana, the world’s largest ocean conservation group, tracked about 1,800 cases of animals hurt by plastic since 2009 for a new comprehensive report.
Of the animals surveyed, around 88% are listed as threatened or endangered under the US Endangered Species Act.
Oceana warns that the numbers are sure to be far higher than the data reveals.
The survey released on Thursday examines 1,792 examples of marine animals that became entangled in plastic or that had swallowed it.
Forty species studied in Oceana’s report are listened as threatened or endangered, including Hawaiian monk seals, Florida manatees, Steller sea lions and all six species of sea turtle found in the US.
The report calls the crisis of plastic in the oceans an “unfolding disaster” that is one of several human-caused factors endangering the planet.
“While there may never be a complete account of the fate of all marine animals impacted by plastic, this report paints a grim picture,” said Dr Kimberly Warner, a senior scientist at Oceana who authored the study.
“The world is hooked on plastic because the industry continues to find increasingly more ways to force this persistent pollutant into our everyday routines – and it’s choking, strangling and drowning marine life.”
Around 90% of the cases involved animals swallowing plastic, including microscopic micro-plastic particles. Turtles as young as a few days old were found with plastic in their stomachs.
In other cases, animals became entangled in