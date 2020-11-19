The Amazon’s Yanomami utterly abandoned by Brazilian authorities: Report

The Yanomami are a proud people who say that Brazil’s Bolsonaro administration is pushing them toward extinction via its near total neglect. Image by Fiona Watson / Survival International. “On the river Marauiá, down here, there’s a lot of viruses which are very strong and there’s also this COVID-19 thing. I am very worried, because three people have already died, in three communities,” says Francisco Pukimapiwëteri Yanomami. A new powerful report, entitled “Xawara – Tracing the Deadly Path of COVID-19 and Government Negligence in the Yanomami Territory,” published by the Socioenvironmental Institute (ISA), a major Brazilian NGO, brings together scores of similar testimonies from some of the 30,000 Indigenous people living within the Yanomami Indigenous Territory, which covers 9,664,975 hectares (37,317 square miles) in northern Brazil, in the states of Roraima and Amazonas. The report reflects mounting anger among the Yanomami who feel they’ve been all but abandoned by Brazilian authorities and the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro. They are being forced to deal alone, they say, with a frightening cocktail of inter-related problems — land invasion by illegal miners, the pollution of their rivers, hunger, greater vulnerability to COVID-19 and other diseases, even among children, and more. The Xawara — the Yanomami word for the fumes produced by an illness brought in by white outsiders — is only the latest manifestation, albeit a particularly serious one, of the existential catastrophe they face. The Yanomami have lived through many epidemics, ever since the Portuguese arrived in the 16th century, bringing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay