Donegal: Ministers shocked at peat slide devastation

From BBC
Ministers from both sides of the border have visited the scene of a huge peat slide on the Tyrone Donegal border.
The incident saw thousands of tonnes of peat washed into an internationally protected salmon spawning river.
Environment minister Edwin Poots and the Republic’s Agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue met at the scene outside Castlederg.
They expressed shock at the extent of the damage which is the subject of a cross-border investigation.
Mr Poots also visited a trout farm in the area, which was affected.
The peat slide happened at a wind farm under construction on the Donegal side of the border just over a week ago.
Work has stopped while efforts are made to stabilise the area.
“It is clear that this peat slide has had an immediate impact on fish and the ecosystems upon which they rely but until conditions permit, it is not possible to quantify that impact,” Mr Poots said.
Water levels are still high in the area after recent rain, making damage assessment difficult.
There had been opposition to the wind farm development with anglers and others claiming it could lead to instability in the bog where the 19 turbines are going in.
Planners had decided it was not a risk.
Mr McConalogue said it had been a worthwhile visit allowing them to view the damage and see the efforts to prevent more.
“I was also pleased to