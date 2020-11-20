New rules for Arctic shipping 'a missed opportunity'

From BBC
The International Maritime Organization has passed a series of restrictions on ships which use and transport heavy grade oils.
It hopes these will help protect the lands, communities and wildlife of the Arctic.
But the new rules include a series of waivers and exemptions for ships from Arctic coastal states.
The decision has been condemned by environmentalists as a “massive missed opportunity”.
Heavy fuel oil (HFO) is widely used to power commercial ships. HFO’s have been banned in Antarctic waters since 2011 over fears that oil spills could cause pollution.
Dr Sian Prior, from the Clean Arctic Alliance, said the IMO and its member states “must take collective responsibility for failing to put in place true protection of the Arctic, indigenous communities and wildlife from the threat of heavy fuel oil”.
The IMO’s plan “would allow 74% of HFO-fuelled ships to keep using HFO in the Arctic,” said Dr Bryan Comer, from the International Council for Clean Transportation.
“(It) would result in a reduction of HFO carried of just 30% and a cut in black carbon emissions of only 5%,” he added.
And John Maggs, senior policy advisor at Seas at Risk said: “A ‘ban’ that affects just a quarter of ships is not a ban at all.”
A coalition of green groups had proposed a much tougher set of restrictions but they were rejected by delegates.
HFO produces emissions of harmful pollutants, including sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxides, and black carbon. Furthermore, an accident which resulted in an