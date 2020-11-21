Sentinel-6: 'Dog kennel' satellite to measure sea-level rise

From BBC
A satellite that will be critical to understanding of climate change will launch on Saturday from California.
Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich will become the primary means of measuring the shape of the world’s oceans.
Its data will track not only sea-level rise but reveal how the great mass of waters are moving around the globe.
Looking somewhat like a dog kennel, the sophisticated 1.3-tonne satellite is due to lift off from the Vandenberg base at 09:17 local time (17:17 GMT).
The Sentinel is a joint endeavour between Europe and the US, and will continue the measurements that have been made by a succession of spacecraft, called the Jason-Topex/Poseidon series, going back to 1992.
These earlier missions have shown unequivocally that sea levels globally are rising, at a rate in excess of 3mm per year over the 28-year period. And their most recent data even suggests there is an acceleration under way, with levels recorded as going up at over 4mm per year.
About half of the measured global sea-level rise on Earth is from warming waters and thermal expansion, a key driver of which is global warming. The other half is coming from melting ice.
Sentinel-6, like all the satellites before it, will use a radar altimeter to assess the height of the oceans.
This instrument sends down a microwave pulse to