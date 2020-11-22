Mongabay launches in Hindi to expand environmental journalism in India

More than 21 years ago I established Mongabay out of my love for nature and wildlife. Today the endeavor has grown far beyond what I could have every imagined with a team of dedicated journalists spanning the world producing content in several languages, monthly readership numbering in the millions, and tangible real-world impacts. I’m now pleased to announce that Mongabay is launching in Hindi, India’s national language. Mongabay-Hindi intends to facilitate discussions around the protection of the environment and natural resources among Hindi-speaking people, the vast majority of whom live in India, which is home to 17 percent of the planet’s population. If we’re looking to maximize the impact of environmental journalism, Hindi is critical. Spoken by over 600 million people, the language plays an important role in setting the national discourse. Hindi-speaking states are marching ahead to improve their human development indicators. In this aspirational journey, these states will set a tone how the country achieves its development goals while protecting its environment, forests, wildlife and other natural resources – all of which are crucial for survival of human civilization. India has long been a priority for Mongabay due to the country’s incredible cultural and biodiversity, rich ecosystems, and history of safeguarding places for their spiritual, religious, and environmental value. Mongabay has also had very substantial readership in India. These were the underlying conditions that motivated Mongabay to establish its India bureau in 2018. Now the bureau is staffed by a diverse array of professionals from across India and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay