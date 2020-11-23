Biden cabinet: Inner circle get key posts as John Kerry named climate envoy

From BBC
Former US Secretary of State John Kerry will act as climate envoy when US President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
Mr Kerry was one of several people named for top positions by the Biden transition team on Monday.
Other key picks included long-time Biden aide Antony Blinken as secretary of state, while reports say former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen will be the choice for treasury secretary.
It comes as calls are growing for Donald Trump to concede the election.
He has made unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud and is continuing to pursue legal challenges over the result.
Mr Biden is projected to beat President Trump by 306 votes to 232 when the US electoral college meets to formally confirm the winner on 14 December. This is far above the 270 votes he needs.
In a statement following the announcement on Monday, Mr Biden said: “I need a team ready on day one to help me reclaim America’s seat at the head of the table, rally the world to meet the biggest challenges we face, and advance our security, prosperity, and values. This is the crux of that team.”
Some of the positions require confirmation in the US Senate.
Mr Kerry was chosen for the role of special presidential envoy for climate.
The Biden transition team said the position would see him “fight climate change full-time”. He is also set to be the first official dedicated to climate change to sit on