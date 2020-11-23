Call for coronavirus screening at mink farms

From BBC
Mink at all fur farms should be routinely screened for coronavirus, according to a leading scientist.
A mandatory surveillance programme is urgently needed, with the situation in Denmark acting as a warning, said Prof Marion Koopmans.
There was “major concern” that the virus could spread to wildlife via escaped mink, she said.
And there were questions over whether mink played a role in the origins of Sars-CoV-2, she added.
Writing in The Lancet journal, Prof Koopmans, who has been leading investigations into cases in mink in the Netherlands, said there is a risk of escaped mink transmitting the virus to other wildlife.
Speaking to BBC News, the head of the Erasmus MC Department of Viroscience, said mandatory early warning screening for mink was already in place in The Netherlands, which should be made mandatory worldwide.
And while human cases seen in mink farmers “are not a major public health risk”, it is crucial to learn lessons from the pandemic.
“Animals and animal farms are an important source of food and income for many, but there are risks associated with large scale animal production and the increasing demand does require reflection,” she said.
“This is not to point fingers to the animal sector, this is a joint responsibility for public health and citizens. There is no large-scale farming without large scale consumer demand. This is part of a much larger sustainability agenda. I really hope that is what we will retain from this pandemic: the need to seriously look at more sustainable production systems