Climate change: Covid pandemic has little impact on rise in CO2

From BBC
The global response to the Covid-19 crisis has had little impact on the continued rise in atmospheric concentrations of CO2, says the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
Carbon emissions fell dramatically in 2020 due to lockdowns that saw transport and industry grind to a halt.
But this has only marginally slowed down the overall rise in concentrations, the scientists say.
The details are published in the WMO’s annual greenhouse gas bulletin.
This highlights the concentrations of warming gases in the atmosphere.
Greenhouse gas concentrations are the cumulative result of past and present emissions of a range of substances, including carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide.
For CO2, the levels are measured in parts per million (ppm) – an indication of their overall atmospheric abundance.
According to the WMO, the global average in 2019 was 410.5ppm, an increase of 2.6ppm over 2018. This was larger than the increase from 2017 to 2018 and bigger than the average over the past decade.
Thanks to lockdowns in early 2020, carbon emissions fell by 17% at their peak, but the overall effect on concentrations has been very small.
Preliminary estimates suggest that CO2 will continue to increase this year but that rise will be reduced by 0.08 to 0.23ppm.
This falls within the 1ppm natural variability that occurs from year to year.
“We breached the global threshold of 400 parts per million in 2015, and just four