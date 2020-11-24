Charles Darwin: Notepads worth millions lost for 20 years

From BBC
Cambridge University Library has announced that two notebooks written by Charles Darwin, worth many millions of pounds, have been missing for 20 years.
One of them contains the 19th Century scientist’s famous Tree of Life sketch, exploring the evolutionary relationship between species.
Following an “extensive search”, curators have now concluded they have probably been stolen.
They are launching a public appeal for help in trying to find them.
“This is heartbreaking,” Dr Jessica Gardner, the university’s librarian, tells the BBC. “We will leave no stone unturned,” in trying to discover what has happened, she adds.
The notebooks were last seen in November 2000 after “an internal request” to remove them from a special manuscripts storeroom to be photographed.
They were taken to a temporary studio, which at the time was in a temporary building in the grounds of the university library because building work was taking place.
It was only during “a routine check” two months later that it was discovered they were missing.
“We know they were photographed in November,” says Dr Gardner. “But we do not know what happened between then and the time in January 2001, when it was determined they were not in their proper place on the shelves.
“And I’m afraid there isn’t anything on the remaining record which tells us anything more.”
Initially librarians thought they might have been put back in the wrong place. “My predecessors genuinely believed they had been misfiled and they would find them,” adds Dr Gardner, who became director of library