Why Bhutan's Sakteng wildlife sanctuary is disputed by China

Sandwiched between China and India, the tiny Himalayan nation of Bhutan is feeling the squeeze as its giant neighbours square up for supremacy.
A close ally of India, Bhutan got a shock when China made sudden new claims in the summer – over a wildlife sanctuary in the east of the country, on land that had not been considered disputed.
Most Bhutanese commentators don’t want to discuss this in detail, but many believe Beijing is trying to drag the Buddhist majority nation – population 750,000 – into the territorial stand-off with India.
Since April the world’s two most populous nations have deployed tens of thousands of troops further west along their border, with both accusing each other of trespassing into each other’s territory.
China shares land borders with 14 countries and says it has settled its frontiers with most of them. India and Bhutan are notable exceptions, with no progress made in years of talks over disputed areas.
Beijing views disputed territory in the two countries as part of Tibet, which it invaded and annexed in the 1950s.
Beijing’s surprise move came during a virtual conservation meeting in June, when it laid claim for the first time to Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary, which spans about 740 sq km (285 sq miles) in eastern Bhutan.
The government in Thimphu had requested aid for projects in the park from the Global Environmental Facility, a US-based group which finances eco-friendly projects. Chinese representatives objected, saying the area was in dispute and funds should not be allocated.
