Indonesian fisheries minister arrested over graft in lobster policy

JAKARTA — Authorities in Indonesia have arrested the country’s fisheries minister on charges of corruption related to a controversial policy to resume exports of baby lobsters. Agents from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Edhy Prabowo, his wife and a number of other ministry officials in the early hours of Nov. 25 at Soekarno-Hatta airport, upon their arrival from the U.S. They are being held for questioning at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta. “It is true that [the arrest] is connected to the lobster larvae export,” KPK deputy commissioner Nurul Ghufron told broadcaster Kompas TV. Edhy’s arrest is the latest development stemming from his widely criticized decision in May to lift a ban, imposed by former fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti, on exports of lobster larvae. Conservationists warned the new policy would undo efforts to replenish Indonesia’s wild lobster stocks, while fisheries industry watchers and investigative reporting found the selection of approved exporters was rife with nepotism and cronyism. “So many things in the lobster larvae export policy aren’t transparent or accountable,” Susan Herawati, secretary-general of the NGO Coalition for Fisheries Justice (KIARA), said in a statement received by Mongabay after Edhy’s arrest. An official in Bali shows lobster larvae seized from a smuggling attempt. Image by Luh de Suriyani/Mongabay Indonesia. Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo, center, in May lifted a ban on exports of wild-caught lobster larvae. Image courtesy of the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. Former minister Susi had imposed the export ban in 2016 to prevent the overfishing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

