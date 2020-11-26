A Chilean archipelago rivaling the Galápagos fends off invasive species

Rich in both marine and terrestrial biodiversity, Juan Fernández Archipelago National Park (PNAJF) in Chile boasts species that live nowhere else in the world. Legends abound in this remote land, such as those that inspired the famous novel Robinson Crusoe — and which gives its name to one of its islands — of pirates, corsairs and even an ancient hidden treasure that eager seekers are still trying to unearth. This place is also an example of how concerted efforts can bring back to life places that are most degraded by human development. Mar de Juan Fernández, 670 kilometers (420 miles) off the coast of Valparaíso, a multiple-use coastal marine protected area (AMCP-MU) in Chile. Image by Oceana I Manu San Félix. Guillermo Araya, the PNAJF administrator, says that despite being a territory with a unique ecosystem, the archipelago is considered one of the 10 eco-regions under greatest threat worldwide. This is due to human-driven activities and events, such as forest fires, the clearing of native vegetation, and the introduction of invasive alien species that have endangered the rich, fragile biodiversity of the archipelago. For years, scientists and park rangers have been working on the eradication of invasive species, with some success. Some of these measures have, for instance, led to a 40% increase in the number of breeding pairs of pink-footed shearwaters, a seabird species listed by the IUCN as vulnerable to extinction. Made in Chile According to Javiera Meza, head of the biological diversity conservation section of the National…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay