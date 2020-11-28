How green and profitable are e-scooters?

From BBC
Exactly how green and how profitable are the electric bikes and scooters that millions of us are now renting?
Those were two of the big questions hanging over the industry as 2020 began.
Despite the huge disruption the pandemic brought, the biggest player in the market, Lime, now says it is profitable for the first time.
“There are some markets where we’re hitting all-time high ridership,” Lime chief executive Wayne Ting says.
But he’s also got there with some aggressive cost-cutting. As a privately-owned company, Lime won’t disclose detailed numbers.
The year began with 14% of the workforce being cut – that’s 100 jobs – and a retreat from 12 cities as the company ran short on cash.
Mr Ting says “it’s been a tough year, certainly for Lime, but also for a lot of companies”.
When the pandemic emerged in the spring, “we saw 95% declines in revenues” as country after country went into lockdown, he says.
That meant the rental service was paused for more than a month in the vast majority of the more than 120 cities where they operate.
However, as economies reopened, the recovery for Lime was “much faster and much more broad-base than we expected” says Mr Ting.
He thinks that was because for many people “one of the key questions was: ‘How do I move around in a safe way?’ And we have an open air, single passenger mode of transportation, and we saw lots of passengers taking another look