Polar scientists wary of impending satellite gap

From BBC
shareSharenoclose
There is going to be a gap of several years in our ability to measure the thickness of ice at the top and bottom of the world, scientists are warning.
The only two satellites dedicated to observing the poles are almost certain to die before replacements are flown.
This could leave us blind to some important changes in the Arctic and the Antarctic as the climate warms.
The researchers have raised their concerns with the European Commission and the European Space Agency.
A letter detailing the problem – and possible solutions – was sent to leading EC and Esa officials this week; and although the US space agency (Nasa) has not formally been addressed, it has been made aware of the correspondence.
At issue is the longevity of the European CryoSat-2 and American IceSat-2 missions.
These spacecraft carry instruments called altimeters that gauge the shape and elevation of ice surfaces.
They’ve been critical in recording the loss of sea-ice volume and the declining mass of glaciers.
What’s unique about the satellites is their orbits around the Earth. They fly to 88 degrees North and South from the equator, which means they see the entire Arctic and Antarctic regions, bar a small circle about 430km in diameter at the poles themselves.
In contrast, most other satellites don’t usually go above 83 degrees. As a consequence, they miss, for example, a great swathe of the central Arctic Ocean and its frozen floes.
<div