Brexit: Ministers unveil next steps in England's farming policy

England’s countryside will radically change after the Brexit transition period, the government has confirmed.
There will be more trees, meadows and wetlands – and fewer sheep and cows as controversial EU farm subsidies are phased out.
Ministers say it’s the most fundamental shift in farm policy for 50 years.
Under the outgoing EU system, farmers got taxpayers’ money based on the amount of land they farm. The richer the farmer, the more the grant.
This scheme will be replaced in the UK when the post-Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.
The new system, named Environmental Land Management (ELM), will pay farmers if they prevent floods, plant woods and help wildlife.
A document published on Monday confirms that the old area-based subsidies will be halved by 2024 – and abolished by 2028. The cash saved will transferred into the new environmental ELM system.
Ministers say the EU policy was morally wrong, because it paid the biggest government subsidies to the richest farmers. A billionaire Saudi was even subsidised to breed racehorses.
The changeover will mean upheaval for farmers, and some may be unwilling or unable to adjust. Ministers have confirmed a lump-sum payment for those who decide they want to retire “with dignity”.
This should increase the UK’s low levels of farm productivity, because experts say younger farmers are typically more willing to try new methods.
