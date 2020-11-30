Lobster export policy that landed Indonesian minister in jail could resume

JAKARTA — The arrest of Indonesia’s fisheries minister on bribery charges has prompted a freeze on exports of lobster larvae, but a top official has indicated this is unlikely to be permanent, despite being at the heart of the ongoing corruption investigation. Minister Edhy Prabowo was one of 17 people detained on Nov. 25 by agents from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on allegations of bribery related to the issuance of export permits. The fisheries ministry announced a suspension of lobster larvae exports as of Nov. 26, and the following day it announced that Edhy had resigned as minister. Edhy was minister for about a year, and the lobster export policy was the only meaningful regulation issued during this time. His replacement in the interim is Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment. In a statement published Nov. 28, Luhut said he had ordered an evaluation of the lobster export program, but added that fundamentally there was “nothing wrong” with the policy. “If we see everything is good, we’ll continue it because this gives benefits to the fishers along the southern coasts,” Luhut said. Lobster larvae seized from a failed smuggling attempt. Image by Suryadi/Mongabay Indonesia. The KPK has charged Edhy and six others, including two of his aides, Andreau Pribadi Misanta and Safri, with various counts of corruption. Two of the four others have been identified as Siswadi, an official with the freight-forwarding company PT Aero Citra Kargo (ACK), and Suharjito, the founder and president…This article was originally published on Mongabay

