Nemonte Nenquimo: The indigenous leader named 'environmental hero'

From BBC
An indigenous leader from the Ecuadorean Amazon is one of the winners of the Goldman environmental prize, which recognises grassroots activism.
Nemonte Nenquimo was chosen for her success in protecting 500,000 acres of rainforest from oil extraction.
She and fellow members of the Waorani indigenous group took the Ecuadorean government to court over its plans to put their territory up for sale.
Their 2019 legal victory set a legal precedent for indigenous rights.
For Nemonte Nenquimo, protecting the environment was less a choice than a legacy she decided she had to carry on.
“The Waorani people have always been protectors, they have defended their territory and their culture for thousands of years,” she tells the BBC.
Ms Nenquimo says that when she was a child she loved to listen to the elders tell stories of how the Waorani lived before they were contacted by missionaries in the 1950s.
“My grandfather was a leader and he protected our land from incursions from outsiders, he literally spearheaded that defence by confronting intruders, spear in hand.”
Ms Nenquimo says that from the age of five, she was encouraged by the elders to