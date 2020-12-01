Alok Sharma 'overloaded with day job' to juggle UN summit role

From BBC
Business Secretary Alok Sharma lacks the “bandwidth” to head a climate conference alongside his cabinet job, MPs and climate experts have warned.
Mr Sharma was appointed president of next year’s COP26 summit in February, after the sacking of former climate minister Claire O’Neill.
But one senior Tory MP said a bigger profile “grand fromage” was required.
A government spokesperson said Mr Sharma had been engaging with over 40 countries ahead of the event.
Former Conservative PM David Cameron turned down the chance to head the conference, which is due to take place in Glasgow in November next year.
Ex-foreign secretary Lord Hague was also involved in discussions, but will not be taking on the presidency either.
Former Foreign Office minster Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Commons defence committee, said the UK needs a “grand fromage” to host the event.
Someone, he argues, who can “march into any door of any president or prime minister” and is “free from the machinations of Westminster”.
“It’s got to be the likes of David Cameron, William Hague, somebody of that order that is familiar with the international scene,” he added.
Mr Ellwood said that now the US President-elect Joe Biden had appointed former presidential nominee John Kerry as his climate change envoy, the UK should look for someone with similar “gravitas.”