Puerto Rico: Iconic Arecibo Observatory telescope collapses

The NSF said there had been no reports of injuries following the collapse.

The instrument platform of the 305m telescope at Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico fell overnight. No injuries were reported. NSF is working with stakeholders to assess the situation. Our top priority is maintaining safety. NSF will release more details when they are confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Xjbb9hPUgD

