A68a: World's biggest iceberg is fraying at its edges

Iceberg A68a has been imaged at high resolution for the first time in months – and it’s in a ragged condition.
The world’s biggest berg is riven with cracks. Battered by waves and under constant attack from warm waters, it’s now shedding countless small blocks.
A68a, which broke away from Antarctica in 2017, is on a direct heading for the South Atlantic island of South Georgia.
If it grounds there in the shallows, it could cause immense problems for the British Overseas Territory’s wildlife.
The detailed new picture comes from the San Francisco-based company Planet.
It has a fleet of orbiting spacecraft called SkySats that can resolve details at the Earth’s surface as small as 50cm across.
It’s been a challenge getting a clear view of the 150km-long iceberg because so often it is covered by cloud.
But on Tuesday this week, Planet finally got a beautiful acquisition right over the tip of A68a’s “ice finger” (the berg has the shape of a hand with its index finger outstretched, as if pointing).
This movie from the high-orbiting American weather satellite Goes-16 was processed by Dr Simon Proud from Oxford University and the UK’s National Centre for Earth Observation (Credit: NOAA/Simon Proud/NCEO)
“The detail of some of the cracks running across the berg are really clear and will be the main controls of the larger bits that break off,” explained the British Antarctic Survey’s Dr Andrew Fleming, who’s examined the new