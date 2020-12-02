China's Chang'e-5 Moon mission returns colour pictures

One half – a lander and ascender – went down to the surface; the other half – a shepherding service vehicle and atmospheric re-entry module – stayed aloft.

The lander is now using its instruments, a scoop and a drill to identify and collect the best lunar samples. And once this operation is complete, the materials will be blasted skyward in the ascender to meet up with the orbiting components.

The rock and soil samples must then be handed over to the