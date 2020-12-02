DeepMind co-founder: Gaming inspired AI breakthrough

From BBC
Gaming inspired Demis Hassabis, the co-founder of DeepMind, to use artificial intelligence for a recent scientific breakthrough.
Predicting how a protein folds into a unique three-dimensional shape has puzzled scientists for half a century.
But London-based technology lab DeepMind has largely solved the problem, experts have announced.
The project, called Alpha Fold, is expected to accelerate research into a host of illnesses.
And the lab – owned by the same parent company as Google – has already used the system to help study the shape of proteins associated with the virus that causes Covid-19.
Dr Andriy Kryshtafovych, from the University of California, who has scrutinised the project, has described the achievement as “truly remarkable”.
“Being able to investigate the shape of proteins quickly and accurately has the potential to revolutionise life sciences,” he said.
Proteins are essential to almost every function in your body. And they’re essential to all organisms. And the function of a protein depends on its 3D shape.
And there’s been a long-standing more than 50-year-old grand challenge in science, which is can you go from the amino acid sequence – which is like a genetic sequence of letters that describes a protein – can you just from that one-dimensional letter sequence come up with a 3D structure?
People speculated, very famously, in the 1970s, and earlier than that, that it should be possible to do that, in theory. And ever since then, for the last five decades, people have been