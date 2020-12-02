DeepMind co-founder: Gaming inspired AI breakthrough

Proteins are essential to almost every function in your body. And they’re essential to all organisms. And the function of a protein depends on its 3D shape.

And there’s been a long-standing more than 50-year-old grand challenge in science, which is can you go from the amino acid sequence – which is like a genetic sequence of letters that describes a protein – can you just from that one-dimensional letter sequence come up with a 3D structure?

People speculated, very famously, in the 1970s, and earlier than that, that it should be possible to do that, in theory. And ever since then, for the last five decades, people have been