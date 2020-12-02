Foals’ keyboardist Edwin says 'tour differently' to help climate

From BBC
Foals keyboardist Edwin Congrave has said he has questioned being in the band over the carbon footprint of their global tours.
The musician says he has struggled with the idea of touring far-flung places like Asia and Australia.
“I think that it would be quite easy for us and a lot of bands to tour differently,” he told the BBC Radio 5 Live podcast ‘What Planet Are We On?
“I don’t want to fly ever again,” the 35-year old added.
In a rare interview, Congreave also described suffering eco-anxiety after becoming more aware of the climate crisis in the last year.
He told co-presenters Victoria Gill and Matt McGrath it felt like “an avalanche of truth descending on my head”.
It meant the musician looked at the impact his own life was having on the environment – which at the time included a prospective tour of Asia.
“This year I’ve had to kind of look at the question of whether I should be in the band – but if I didn’t go on this tour this summer then the obvious point comes up that someone else would do it.
“So it’s not like I’m going to stop the flying and I’m just not quite ready to walk out of my job.”
But the musician called on his own band and others like it to “not do certain types of