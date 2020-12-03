Antarctic place names recognise 'modern explorers'

From BBC
Antarctica is getting 28 new place names to recognise British individuals who’ve made a major contribution to advancing science in the polar regions.
The list includes Jonathan Shanklin, co-discoverer of the ozone hole, and Alastair Fothergill, whose BBC films such as Frozen Planet have widened understanding of the White Continent.
The honourees will be associated with various mountains, glaciers and bays.
These are features known previously only by their anonymous coordinates.
It’s highly unusual for so large a group of people to be recognised in this way all at once.
But the UK Antarctic Place-names Committee felt something special was required to mark the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the continent.
Russian explorer Fabian von Bellingshausen and British/Irish naval officer Edward Bransfield first sighted Antarctica within days of each other in January 1820.
They, of course, have long had their names printed on maps of the polar south – as have those famous figures from the later “Heroic Age” of Antarctic exploration, such as Roald Amundsen and Robert Falcon Scott.
Committee secretary Dr Adrian Fox said the newly recognised individuals could be just as proud of their achievements.
“If you look at the existing names in the Antarctic Gazetteer, they are a shorthand for the history of exploration and scientific endeavour. This latest group of names will add to that history. And when future generations look back, they’ll understand what the science priorities, and operational focus, were at the time,” he told BBC News.