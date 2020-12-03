Climate change: UK aims to cut emissions by 68% by end of 2030

From BBC
The UK will aim to cut its carbon emissions by at least 68% of what they were in 1990 by the end of 2030, Boris Johnson has announced.
The PM said the “ambitious” target would see the UK cutting emissions faster than any major economy so far.
And he urged other world leaders to follow his lead at a virtual climate summit on 12 December.
Scientists have welcomed the news – but say it does not guarantee dangerous climate change will be avoided.
They urged Mr Johnson to impose policies to back up his ambitions – currently the UK is slipping behind its existing targets.
The PM said: “We have proven we can reduce our emissions and create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the process – uniting businesses, academics, NGOs and local communities in a common goal to go further and faster to tackle climate change.
“Today, we are taking the lead with an ambitious new target to reduce our emissions by 2030 faster than any major economy.
“But this is a global effort, which is why the UK is urging world leaders to bring forward their own ambitious plans to cut emissions and set net zero targets.”
One of the UK’s leading climate scientists, Prof Sir Brian Hoskins, told BBC News: “Mr Johnson’s target is ambitious – but we need action to back it up, right now.
He noted that the Chancellor Rishi Sunak recently committed