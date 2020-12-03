Gaia 'discovery machine' updates star catalogue

From BBC
shareSharenoclose
It’s been described as the “ultimate book of the heavens” – a catalogue of stars in our Milky Way Galaxy assembled by Europe’s Gaia Space Telescope.
On Thursday, scientists gave an update on how its survey is progressing.
So far, Gaia has plotted the precise positions of more than 1.8 billion stars; and for most of these, it also knows their exact distance from Earth and their movement across the sky.
Launched in 2013, the telescope still has four years of work ahead of it.
But even now, this “discovery machine” is pumping out new insights on the cosmos at an incredible rate. Every day, something like three scholarly papers are published based on its data.
Nothing matches it for productivity, not even the mighty Hubble observatory.
“Gaia data is like a tsunami rolling through astrophysics,” said Prof Martin Barstow from the University of Leicester, UK.
“It touches every part of astrophysics from nearby stars, planets in our Solar System, all the way through to the edge of the Universe. It’s just transformational. You’ll be talking about astronomy before Gaia, and after Gaia – and those two things will be completely unrecognisable when you compare them,” he told BBC News.