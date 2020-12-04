Leg-lengthening: The people having surgery to be a bit taller

From BBC
Each year hundreds of people around the world are opting for long, often painful surgery to extend their legs in a bid to make themselves a few inches taller. But the complex procedure isn’t without risk and health experts say some are being left with long-term problems.
Sam Becker was the tallest kid at his middle school, but by the end of high school his peers had left him behind. “When I went to college, I noticed that I was shorter than a lot of the guys and even the girls,” he says. “It does affect your life. Honestly, women generally don’t date guys that are shorter than them. The hardest thing was sometimes feeling like I won’t be able to find a wife.”
Sam, now 30, from New York, hoped that he might still grow, though in his heart he knew he had reached his full adult height. “I always thought that being tall and being successful were linked. I had to come up with my own solution.”
Sam researched his options, but was unconvinced by temporary fixes like shoe lifts and stretching exercises. When he came across leg-lengthening, a fascination took root. Following a frank conversation with his mother and weighing up the various risks, he decided the answer to his problems lay on the operating table. He underwent surgery in 2015, going from 5ft 4ins (162cm) to 5ft 7ins (170cm).
“At my first consultation the doctor made it very clear how difficult the surgery was going to be. I was concerned about what I would be able to do after getting those three inches.