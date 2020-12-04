Leg-lengthening: The people having surgery to be a bit taller

Each year hundreds of people around the world are opting for long, often painful surgery to extend their legs in a bid to make themselves a few inches taller. But the complex procedure isn’t without risk and health experts say some are being left with long-term problems.

Sam Becker was the tallest kid at his middle school, but by the end of high school his peers had left him behind. “When I went to college, I noticed that I was shorter than a lot of the guys and even the girls,” he says. “It does affect your life. Honestly, women generally don’t date guys that are shorter than them. The hardest thing was sometimes feeling like I won’t be able to find a wife.”