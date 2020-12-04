Norway bumps rate to protect rainforests amid anticipated U.S. climate return

In its work to combat climate change by preserving the world’s rainforests, Norway has revamped its efforts by doubling the amount it pays countries to seek cleaner solutions, incentivizing them to stay away from more harmful land clearing-based industries. The Norwegian government has pledged to pay less-industrialized nations $10 per ton of reduced carbon dioxide emissions accredited and verified under the ART TREES framework. The new price is double the previous set at $5, which is the current international norm. Since 2008, the Scandinavian country has provided 3 billion krone ($300 million) per year for performance-based incentive programs, known as REDD+, or reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation. A handful of countries have become beneficiaries of the initiatives, with hope of more to join those that have already found recent success under such projects. “The higher price will make it more likely that political leaders in the prospective supplier jurisdictions will take a second look at REDD+ as a potential revenue stream,” said Frances Seymour, a senior fellow at World Resources Institute and a part-time consultant to the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad). She added, “that would help tip the balance of incentives towards protecting the forests rather than converting them to cattle pastures, palm oil, soy, or other land uses.” Last year, the African nation Gabon, where rainforests make up nearly 90% of its territory, became the first on the continent to receive a commitment to the new price for preserving its forests. Norway and Gabon settled…This article was originally published on Mongabay

