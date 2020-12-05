Asteroid capsule landing point detected

The chopper is equipped with an antenna to pick up the beacon.

WHY, HELLO SAMPLE CAPSULE! ☄️

The capsule weighs about 16 kg and is about 40 x 20 cm in size. The light is from the heat shield, which should have reached temperatures of around 3000°C during atmospheric re-entry, protecting the sample from such crazy temperatures. pic.twitter.com/7VqBeRk5KE

Once it has been located, it will be taken to a "quick-look facility" for inspection before being airlifted to Japan.