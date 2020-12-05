Asteroid capsule landing point detected

From BBC
A recovery team in Australia has detected the landing point of a space capsule bearing the first large quantities of rock from an asteroid.
The capsule, containing material from a space rock called Ryugu, parachuted down near Woomera in South Australia.
The samples were originally collected by a Japanese spacecraft called Hayabusa-2, which spent more than a year investigating the object.
The capsule separated from Hayabusa-2, later entering the Earth’s atmosphere.
Screaming towards Earth at 11km/s, it was picked up by cameras as a dazzling fireball over Australia’s Coober Pedy region.
Deploying parachutes to slow its descent, the capsule began transmitting a beacon with information about its position.
The spacecraft touched down on the vast Woomera range, operated by the Royal Australian Air Force.
At around 18:07 GMT, the recovering team identified where the capsule had landed. A helicopter took to the air shortly afterwards to track down the capsule.
The chopper is equipped with an antenna to pick up the beacon.
WHY, HELLO SAMPLE CAPSULE! ☄️
The capsule weighs about 16 kg and is about 40 x 20 cm in size. The light is from the heat shield, which should have reached temperatures of around 3000°C during atmospheric re-entry, protecting the sample from such crazy temperatures. pic.twitter.com/7VqBeRk5KE
— Elizabeth Tasker (@girlandkat) December 5, 2020
Once it has been located, it will be taken to a “quick-look facility” for inspection before being airlifted to Japan.
