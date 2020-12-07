Colombian environmental official assassinated in southern Meta department

December 3, 2020 was a fateful day for the defense of the environment in Colombia. Javier Francisco Parra Cubillos, an official from regional environmental authority Cormacarena in the department of Meta – was shot several times while traveling through the municipality of La Macarena, in the department’s southern region. According to information from Cormacarena (La Macarena Regional Corporation for the Sustainable Development of the La Macarena Special Management Area) a couple on a motorcycle ambushed him and left him for dead before fleeing. Gravely injured but still alive, Parra was taken to the municipal hospital. He was going to be transferred in a Colombian Air Force helicopter to Villavicencio, in the capital of Meta, to receive continued specialized care. However, he died from his before he could be transferred. This murder occurs only two months after three others working with Cormacarena were attacked on the road. The three individuals were moving from the La Julia sector to the El Divisó village, in the rural area of ​​the Uribe municipality in Meta, and were approached by armed individuals who they stole their belongings and burned the truck they were traveling in. They survived with their lives after the police and army intervened. Javier Francisco Parra was one of the officials who attended a serious fire in Caño Cristales, La Macarena, in February 2020. Photo: Cormacarena. Another environmental defender sentenced to death Javier Francisco Parra Cubillos, or ‘Pacho’ as his friends and colleagues called him, worked as regional coordinator of the Corporation for the Sustainable Development…This article was originally published on Mongabay

