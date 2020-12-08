Earth Photo winners announced

The winning series, by French photographer Jonathan Jimenez aka ‘Jonk’, includes images of a coffee shop and theatre in Abkhazia, a hotel in Portugal and a swimming pool in Italy. The work was chosen from more than 2,600 submissions.

Pulitzer-Prize-winning photojournalist Marissa Roth, who chairs the competition, said of Jonk’s work: “We chose Jonk’s compelling photographs as the overall winner because of the high degree of skill and vision they represent, and also because they exemplify Earth Photo by straddling the duality of human co-existence with nature.”