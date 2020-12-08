Euro-Russian Mars rover mission takes shape

All the elements must go through not only a physical fit-check, but an assessment of the electrical, power and data-connections between them.

Once the work at Cannes is compete, the four major parts of the “stack” will be disassembled for despatch to the Baikonur launch site in Kazakhstan. Re-assembly will include the insertion of some radioisotope heaters in Rosalind Franklin to help ward off the freezing temperatures on Mars.

The mission is targeting a September 2022 liftoff, with a landing at the Red