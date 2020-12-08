The woman behind China's Chang'e-5 Moon mission

From BBC
A 24-year-old female space commander has become a viral sensation on Chinese social media for her work on the Chang’e-5 Moon exploration programme.
Despite being the youngest commander at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, Zhou Chengyu is known at work as “Big Sister” as a sign of respect.
The Chang’e-5 mission is China’s third successful Moon landing in seven years.
Ms Zhou was in charge of the rocket connector system – described as a pivotal role.
The young astronaut has been a trending topic on Weibo since Chinese state media highlighted her as one of the women involved in the successful launch of the Chang’e-5 lunar probe on 23 November.
Her story in particular has resonated with the public given her young age. Social media users have been celebrating her “brilliance” and referring to her as a “source of pride” for the country.
Zhou Chengyu, the 24-year-ond lady of Tujia ethnic group, took the mission as the commander of the rocket connector system in Chang’e-5 launching. pic.twitter.com/iHwpYn6CWr
Several people jokingly reflected on their own achievements, commenting how far behind in life they were in comparison.
The huge amount of interest in the Guizhou Province native has not appeared to have had much of an effect on her, however. According to news site Duocai Guizhou Net, Ms Zhou declined repeated