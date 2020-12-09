Podcast: Is Brazil’s biodiverse savanna getting the attention it deserves, finally?

Today we look at efforts to preserve and restore the biodiversity of the Cerrado in Brazil, the world’s largest and most biologically-rich tropical savanna. Listen here: Comprising more than 20% of Brazil’s land area, the Cerrado is the second-largest biome in the country, after the vast Amazon rainforest. And with more than 10,000 species of plants, 200 species of mammals (14 of which are endemic), 860 species of birds (10 of which are endemic), 1,200 species of fish, more than 300 species of reptiles and amphibians, and millions of insects, the Cerrado is considered to be the most biodiverse tropical savanna in the world. But it hasn’t received nearly as much attention as the Amazon over the past several decades, even as agriculture and cattle ranching have expanded so aggressively in the Cerrado that the habitat is now highly fragmented and only around 20% of its native vegetation remains. Joining us on the Mongabay Newscast to help us look at how the Cerrado might finally be getting some of the attention it deserves, we welcome Mariana Siqueira, a landscape architect based in Brasilia, the country’s capital city located in the heart of the tropical savanna region. Siqueira discusses her work helping to find and propagate the Cerrado’s natural plant life in collaboration with ecologists who are working to restore the savanna habitat. We also welcome to the program Arnaud Desbiez, founder and president of Wild Animal Conservation Institute (known by its Portuguese acronym ICAS). One of ICAS’s long-term projects is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

