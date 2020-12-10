Brazilians impacted by mining assert: ‘Genocide legalized by the state’

This story is the fifth in a series reporting on the legacy, current status and likely future of bauxite mining in the Trombetas river basin and Amazon delta. Journalist Sue Branford and filmmaker Thaís Borges journeyed there in February, 2020. Their investigation of aluminum production is especially relevant now, as Brazil’s Bolsonaro administration pushes to open the Amazon’s Indigenous reserves and other protected areas to large-scale industrial mining. BARCARENA, Pará state, Brazil — Maria Socorro da Silva lives in the Amazon, but hasn’t heard birdsong in her backyard for many months. “Do you see those guavas?” she asks, pointing to a tree covered in ripe fruit. “Birds won’t eat them.” Then she points to the fruit on the ground. “Chickens don’t go near them. They can sense that they’re polluted, but I can’t,” says Socorro, as she bites into a luscious guava. Socorro lives in Barcarena, 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Belém, the capital of Brazil’s Pará state, near the mouth of the Amazon River. She is also president of the Association of Caboclos, Indigenous and Quilombolas da Amazônia (Cainquiama), which represents thousands of the region’s forest dwellers. Forty years ago, Barcarena was a peaceful fishing community, inhabited by traditional ribeirinho (riverine) families. But in the mid-1980s the international mining industry arrived and transformed the community into one of the Amazon’s main industrial and shipping hubs, while failing to consult inhabitants about the takeover, say residents. Today, three immense mining processing plants crowd closely together in Barcarena: Hydro Alunorte, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

