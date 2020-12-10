'Dog kennel' satellite returns first ocean observations

From BBC
The new satellite that will become the primary orbital tool for tracking sea-level rise is in excellent shape.
Sentinel-6 “Michael Freilich” was only launched three weeks ago, but already it is mapping ocean features in exquisite detail.
The dog kennel-shaped spacecraft is a joint endeavour between Europe and the US.
It is the latest iteration in a series of missions that have been measuring sea-surface height going back to 1992.
These earlier satellites have shown unequivocally that the oceans globally are rising at a rate in excess of 3mm per year over the 28-year period, with an acceleration apparent in the last decade.
The new Sentinel-6 data was processed to show a more recognisable type of picture (main box). Here it is compared with familiar images obtained by an optical camera from the Sentinel-2 spacecraft and a radar imager from Sentinel-1. It proves the Sentinel-6 instrument will get very good data on small-scale features, even in coastal waters and over inland water bodies
Space agency officials released sample data on Thursday to illustrate the progress in commissioning Sentinel-6 and its main observation payload, an altimeter.
This is an instrument that fires microwave pulses down to Earth and then counts the time it takes to receive the return signal, converting this into an elevation.
Normally, the data is presented as a “waveform”, in which the power of the return signal traces sea surface height and roughness (wave height and