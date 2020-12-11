Climate change: 700-year history of wind recorded in island mud

From BBC
Scientists have reconstructed a 700-year history of how westerly winds have blown around the Southern Hemisphere.
It’s a remarkable record that’s written in the muds at the bottom of a small lake on the remote Marion Island in the sub-Antarctic Indian Ocean.
What this history reveals is that the strength and latitude of the westerlies is tied closely to temperature.
And the implication is that the winds will likely intensify and move poleward as the climate warms.
“What we’re seeing in this lake record is that these westerly winds are highly mobile and sensitive to really quite small changes in temperature, and this has some big implications for what the future of our planet looks like,” Dr Bianca Perren from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) told BBC News.
The westerly winds – known by latitude as the roaring forties, furious fifties, and screaming sixties – are hugely influential.
The position of their core belt is linked to drought and wildfire potential on southern landmasses; they also regulate the Southern Ocean’s uptake of carbon dioxide and heat by churning its waters; and in recent decades the winds have reshaped the distribution of sea-ice around Antarctica, and have become implicated in the melting of the west of the White Continent by driving warm water under floating glacier fronts.
But, you might ask: how does a lake on Marion Island retain a record of these westerly winds? The answer is in the chemistry of its sentiments.