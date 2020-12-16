Belo Monte dam’s water demands imperil Amazon communities, environment

Lorena Curuaia tries to rescue fish trapped in the mud at the confluence of Ambê Creek and the Xingu River on the Belo Monte dam reservoir. Lorena, a leader of the Curuaia Indigenous people of Iawá village on the Volta Grande of the Xingu, who’s studying nursing in Altamira, can’t reach her village by boat as she once did because river flows controlled by Norte Energia have been too low. Image courtesy of Lilo Clareto. ALTAMIRA, PARÁ STATE— Fish gasp, gills working furiously, as they lie stranded in mere inches of muddy water, trapped in the isolated pools of Xingu River tributaries within the influence area of the Belo Monte dam and its reservoirs. That was the scene at the end of October and start of November, 2020, as the Trindade, Ambê, and Altamira creeks all dwindled to a trickle, preventing fisherfolk from getting their boats to the Xingu River to fish, even as uncounted thousands of fish died. Lorena Curuaia, of the Curuaia Indigenous people, went to Ambê Creek with friends to try to rescue fish — scooping up the stranded and moving them to the Xingu. “But where was Norte Energia?” she asked, referring to the absence of the dam’s owner and operator. Teams from IBAMA, Brazil’s environmental agency, appeared in some stream stretches to save fish. “But it wasn’t sufficient. There are 130 kilometers [81 miles of impacted river]. How many fish died?” Both Lorena and Bel Juruna, of the Juruna (Yudjá) Indigenous people, told Mongabay that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

