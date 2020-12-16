China's Chang'e-5 Moon mission set for Earth return

From BBC
China’s Chang’e-5 mission is due back on Earth shortly with the rock and “soil” it picked up off the Moon.
A capsule carrying the materials is expected to land in Inner Mongolia just after 01:30 local time on Thursday (17:30 GMT, Wednesday).
It’s more than 40 years since the American Apollo and Soviet Luna missions brought their samples home.
The new specimens should provide fresh insight on the geology and early history of Earth’s satellite.
For China, a successful touchdown will also be seen as another demonstration of its increasing capability in space.
The Chang’e-5 venture was launched at the end of November.
A probe comprising several elements was sent into orbit around the Moon. These elements then separated, with one half going down to the lunar surface.
The lander system used a scoop and a drill to dig up samples. It’s not clear how much, but possibly in the range of 2-4kg.
An ascent vehicle subsequently carried the materials back into lunar orbit, where they were transferred to an Earth return module. This is being shepherded home by a fourth element but will detach before executing a fiery descent through Earth’s atmosphere.
Returning from the Moon, the Chang’e-5 module will be moving much faster than, say, a capsule coming back from the International Space Station.
Engineers have chosen to scrub some of this extra energy by doing an initial “skip” in the atmosphere. This will see the module briefly dip into the gases that