Dancing starling spectacle solves power cut mystery in Airth

“It was a mass aerial stunt by these amazing birds and in all my 14 years working for SP Energy Networks, I have never seen anything like it,” Mr McDonald said.

“For all the birds looked small, the sheer number of them caused the wires to bounce up and down as they danced on and off – there’s actually three wires between those poles and when they clash together, the power will go off for around 10 seconds or so at a time.