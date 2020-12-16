Dancing starling spectacle solves power cut mystery in Airth

From BBC
An engineer investigating mystery power outages in a Scottish village has discovered they were caused by a spectacular murmuration of starlings.
Villagers in Airth, near Falkirk, were bewildered by the brief early-evening interruptions to their power supply.
Initially power firm SP Energy Networks was also unable to explain the problem.
But their engineer Neil McDonald finally solved the mystery when he spotted thousands of birds “dancing” on overhead power cables.
The starlings were causing the lines to bounce and the power to trip between them, causing power cuts of just a few minutes in about 50 local homes.
Mr McDonald captured the spectacle on his phone.
“It was a mass aerial stunt by these amazing birds and in all my 14 years working for SP Energy Networks, I have never seen anything like it,” Mr McDonald said.
“For all the birds looked small, the sheer number of them caused the wires to bounce up and down as they danced on and off – there’s actually three wires between those poles and when they clash together, the power will go off for around 10 seconds or so at a time.
“That’s what’s been happening quite frequently, with some of these clashes causing wider damage and longer outages.”
He said the firm would work with RSPB Scotland to find ways to discourage the birds from the power lines.
It could involve playing loud noises – like the sound of a predator sparrowhawk – to put them off roosting in a specific location.
