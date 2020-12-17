Air pollution death ruling: What comes next?

From BBC
For the first time in the UK – and possible the world – air pollution has been recognised as a cause of a person’s death. But was the ruling just a one-off? And what does it mean for others?
On 16 December, Southwark Coroner’s Court in London found that air pollution “made a material contribution” to the death of nine-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah.
She had lived near the South Circular Road in Lewisham and died in 2013, following an asthma attack.
Her case has been making headlines around the globe.
Ella had a rare type of acute asthma; she was particularly susceptible to the toxic gases and particles in air pollution. In his verdict, the coroner Philip Barlow said the cause was “multi-factorial. It was down to both genes, and the environment”.
From a legal perspective, David Wolfe QC, a barrister specialising in public law, said: “Although this decision does not have any binding impact on other courts, it is still important as the first formal legal recognition of air pollution as contributing to the death of a particular individual.
“That will help other individuals who want to press for greater action on air pollution. That could be action from public bodies which make decisions about polluting activities such as traffic and roads, or the public and private bodies which themselves cause major air pollution.”
At the conclusion of the two-week inquest, Mr Barlow said Ella had been exposed to “excessive” levels of pollution. The pollutants included nitrogen dioxide (NO2) – a gas emitted