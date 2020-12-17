Josef Aschbacher to be new European Space Agency boss

From BBC
Austrian Josef Aschbacher will be the new director general of the European Space Agency (Esa).
Currently in charge of Earth observation at the organisation, his new position was confirmed by a meeting of member states this week.
He will take up the post on 1 July, succeeding the German Jan Wörner, who has been at the helm for five years.
Mr Aschbacher said tying down the details of Esa’s relationship with the EU would be one of his top priorities.
The two organisations are legally separate but are increasingly working hand in glove, with the Paris-based space agency acting as the technical adviser and procurement agent for Brussels’ space projects.
EU programmes implemented by Esa, such as the Galileo sat-nav system and the Copernicus-Sentinel satellite network, make the European Commission the single largest contributor to the agency’s budget – more than any individual member country.
Mr Aschbacher said the current negotiations between Esa and the EC over financing would define the agency for years to come.
“That’s something I would like to tackle – of course, realising that we have different member states [some of which] are not a member of the EU,” he told reporters.
“So Esa needs to be at the same time, the agency of all its member states, all 22, including the non-EU member states, but at the same time becoming the implementing agency of the European Union space programmes.”
In this context, one of Mr Aschbacher’s