New fungi among a bumper crop of 2020 discoveries

Six new species of toadstool have been discovered in the UK this year, including one at Heathrow Airport.
The discoveries are among more than 150 different plants and fungi identified in 2020 by experts at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.
At the last count there were more than 12,000 species of fungi in the UK, many hidden out of sight in the soil.
Scientists say we know surprisingly little about fungi because so few of them have been identified.
The six fungi were found in woods up and down the country, from Sussex to the Scottish Highlands.
The most unlikely discovery was a toadstool growing among trees beside a reservoir at Heathrow Airport, which was found by fungi expert Andy Overall.
“It’s reddish-brown, doesn’t blow your socks off to look at, but it’s a special thing,” he told BBC News.
Experts at Kew examined the specimen, and DNA studies later confirmed that it was new to science.
He has named the toadstool, Cortinarius heatherae, after his wife Heather.
Two more species were found in England, one at Devil’s Dyke in Sussex and the other in woods near Barrow-in-Furness.
Three new Scottish species were also identified; one at Caithness in the Highlands and two in the Black Wood of Rannoch.
All six species belong to a prolific group of fungi, known as web caps because they are covered by a cap of threads resembling spider’s