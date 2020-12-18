Brazilian woman threatened by Amazon loggers wins global human rights award

Osvalinda Alves Pereira and her husband Daniel stand in the doorway of their home in Pará state before they were forced to flee to an urban safe house. Image by Lilo Clareto / Repórter Brasil. “Imagine being a peasant farmer in the Amazon and waking up every morning in fear of criminals who arrive at your home on motorbikes and simulate graves in your backyard,” said Caroline Edelstam, inviting the public to step into the shoes of Osvalinda Alves Pereira during a virtual Edelstam Prize award ceremony on November 24th. Osvalinda, who lives in Pará state in the Brazilian Amazon, is the first Brazilian to receive the prestigious Swedish Prize, given to those who have contributed exceptionally and with great courage to the defense of human rights. Threatened by illegal logging militias for nearly ten years, Osvalinda lives in Areia, in the municipality of Trairão. Areia — an agrarian reform settlement — and the road running through it, form the gateway to a corridor of Amazon protected areas, which are meant to serve as a barrier against Amazon deforestation. But the trees in the protected areas are also much coveted by illegal loggers, willing to commit violence against those standing in their way in this remote, lawless region controlled by corrupt rural elites. Today, Pará is the Brazilian state with the nation’s highest number of land use and natural resource conflicts. Between 1985 and 2017, more than 700 people were murdered in Pará state due to land conflicts, and only…This article was originally published on Mongabay

