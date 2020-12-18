Climate change: 2021 will be cooler but still in top six warmest

From BBC
UK Met Office scientists are forecasting that 2021 will be a little cooler around the world, but will still be one of the top six warmest years.
The La Niña weather phenomenon will see temperatures edge down but greenhouse gases will remain the biggest influence.
Researchers say the world will likely be around 1C warmer than the pre-industrial era.
It will be the seventh year in a row close to or above this mark.
According to Met Office projections, the Earth’s temperature for 2021 will likely be between 0.91C and 1.15C above what they were in the years from 1850-1900 with a central estimate of 1.03C
The 2021 forecast is slightly lower than in recent years, due to the onset of the La Niña event in the tropical Pacific.
A La Niña develops when strong winds blow the warm surface waters of the Pacific away from South America and towards the Philippines.
In their place, colder waters from deep in the ocean come up to the surface.
It is expected to reduce sea-surface temperatures by 1-2C and will likely do enough to prevent 2021 from setting a new high mark.
“The global temperature for 2021 is unlikely to be a record year due to the influence of the current La Niña, but it will be far warmer than other past La Niña years such as 2011 and 2000 due to global warming,” said Prof