When invaders moved onto their land, Brazil’s Karipuna people pushed back

The Karipuna Indigenous Territory in the Brazilian Amazon, home to a tribe that was nearly wiped out, became a sanctuary for the survivors when it was ratified in 1998. Today, however, the territory, in the state of Rondônia, faces a reality common to Indigenous reserves throughout the Amazon: it is under threat from logging companies, cattle ranchers, and land grabbers. But the Karipuna are pushing back. Under an institutional agreement between the tribe’s Karipuna leaders, the Catholic-Church-affiliated Indigenous Missionary Council (CIMI), and Greenpeace, they have set up a system to monitor, organize and provide precise information to the Brazilian authorities about criminal activities inside the territory. This initiative provided the basis for law enforcement operations carried out in 2018 and 2019 to dismantle criminal organizations working in the region. Along with statements of support from the U.N. and the Vatican, these efforts have resulted in a sharp drop in deforestation. Between August 2019 and July 2020, illegal clearing of native vegetation inside the reservation declined by 49% from the same period a yearl earlier, amounting to 580 hectares (1,430 acres) of deforestation. The peak period for deforestation was between 2017 and 2018, when more than 1,500 hectares (3,700 acres) were cleared, making the Karipuna Indigenous Territory one of the most deforested in Brazil. The last invaders, however, still remain to be kicked off the land. “The Karipuna [reservation] is a clear example of what is happening in the Amazon,” says Danicley de Aguiar from Greenpeace. “This is not isolated clear-cutting…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay